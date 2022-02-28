Area School boards with differing rules for allowing parents in high school gyms

Parents in the Lambton-Kent District School Board (LKDSB) are now able to step into a high school gym and watch their kids play volleyball or basketball, while those in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) or London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) are left to drop off their kids and go home.

Two separate school boards right down the road from each other with different rules.

With new provincial regulations dropping vaccine passports and screening, spectators in the London, Ont. region are still not permitted for community use or high school sports.

The TVDSB told CTV News last week that they would be meeting with the local health unit, and then having a meeting with senior administration before putting out communication on Monday Feb. 28.

However when the day came, they said they would need another week to discuss the topic and await more information from the ministry.

With the regular season winding down for volleyball and basketball, parents may not get to watch any games this season.

“This would be my last week to probably watch them play,” says Taunyha Roberts-Neef, a parent with three kids in high school basketball. “If they make it into playoffs it’ll be happening next week, so who knows if there will even be a decision by then.”

She’s been waiting two years to watch her kids play in person and can’t understand why TVDSB couldn’t have made a decision by March 1 when the province said new regulations would be in place weeks ago.

“I don't understand why you can go to a community center and you can watch your kids there, but to have the same vaccines and the same passports and show your QR codes to get in, but you can't go into a high school to cheer your children on.”

The LDCSB told CTV News Monday that it will be allowing up to two parents/guardians for championship games only. Other visitors will not be permitted in school buildings until after the March Break at a minimum.

Meanwhile just west in the LKDSB, they will be following the provincial public health and Ministry of Education directions regarding extracurricular activities in schools.

“We currently permit spectators at secondary athletic events based on capacity limits and will continue to follow any provincial and/or public health directions or changes moving forward,” Heather Hughes, LKDSB public relations officer said in an email.

“Per the public health directions, proof of vaccination is no longer required for attendance to indoor athletic events, however, masking requirements remain in place.”

Meanwhile, if you have a child playing high school hockey, you can go watch them because they play in city run facilities.

As of midnight March 1, the City of London will be dropping vaccine requirements.

“There will no longer be proof of vaccination requirements at City of London facilities and active screening will not be happening for members of the public who enter our facilities,” says JP McGonigle, director of parks and recreation for the City of London.

The city received some short form provincial amended regulations over the weekend and are awaiting the long form.

McGonigle says there are always nerves when approaching regulatory changes.

“You have some discussions about status quo and you have some discussions about discomfort when these changes happen, but we are committed to following the legislative regulations that are put in place and at this time,” says McGonigle.

“The legislative changes said that we no longer have to do these two activities that were previously required, and we're excited to welcome people back into our facilities now that it's safe to do so,” he said.