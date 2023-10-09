Areas of Greater Sudbury see first snowfall of the season
It feels like a shock for some in Greater Sudbury after waking up Monday morning to some snow on the ground after the summer-like weather last week.
The temperature has dropped to near freezing as the rain that started over the weekend continues to fall bringing sleet.
"Woke up to the white stuff all over my deck and yard," Linda Derkacz of Capreol told CTV News in an email.
"Weather network did mention a false start to the winter, is this it?"
It is only expected to be a high of five Celcius in Greater Sudbury on Thanksgiving, with a low of three.
The temperature will remain in the single digits until Thursday when the high will be 11 C.
As of 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9, the temperature in the Nickel City is two degrees but feels more like -2 C with the windchill.
The rain is expected to stop for several hours Thursday afternoon and resume overnight.
