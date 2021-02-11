The Sturgeon Falls and Verner Arenas are closed for the remainder of the ice season, West Nipissing announced Thursday.

"With the stay-at-home order further extended, council made the decision to shut down both local arenas," the municipality said in a news release. "This decision was made with a consideration of operating costs, and due to uncertainties surrounding restrictions that could be imposed, once we return to the colour-coded response framework.

As directed by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, municipal outdoor rinks and tobogganing hills remain closed.

"An update on recreational services and facilities will be provided as soon as we have direction from the province and the health unit," the release said.