Argo's Pinball Clemons motivates teens at Orillia Secondary School

Toronto Argonaut great Mike Pinball Clemons paid a visit to Orillia Secondary School Tuesday morning to speak with students about life and success.

Students packed the gymnasium to hear from the Grey Cup champion in person.

Clemons, currently the general manager of the Argos team, told the young group of students that success is based on several factors and achievements.

Clemons says young people need to stay focused and positive as they navigate their way through school and life.

He told the students to always remember how important they are and to never give up on their goals.