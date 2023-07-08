Argonauts trade Canadian defensive lineman Acheampong to Elks
The Toronto Argonauts have dealt defensive lineman Sam Acheampong to the Edmonton Elks for a draft pick and rights to a negotiation-list player.
The Argonauts get a fifth-round pick in next year's draft and the negotiation rights to wide receiver Xavier Gipson in the deal announced Saturday.
Acheampong, a 28-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played 30 games with Toronto in 2021 and 2022 and helped the club win last year's Grey Cup in Regina.
The Wilfrid Laurier alumnus played one game for the Argonauts this season in Week 3 when he had a tackle against the Elks.
Acheampong, who is six foot five and 270 pounds, has recorded a career 35 tackles and eight sacks in his CFL career.
He was chosen in the second round of the 2020 draft, 20th overall, by Toronto.
The Elks (0-5-0) released 30-year-old defensive lineman Daniel Ross, who had three defensive tackles in four games this season for Edmonton.
Edmonton is at home to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.
Toronto (3-0) hosts the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023.
