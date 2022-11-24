Argos fans take over Toronto to celebrate Grey Cup win

Toronto Argonauts fans will take over the city's downtown Maple Leaf Square today to celebrate the franchise's 18th Grey Cup win.

The championship rally will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will close streets in the area.

The rally will feature the team hoisting the Grey Cup trophy along with special remarks, programming, a live D-J and more.

Fans are being encouraged to dress for the weather and to wear the Argo's dark and light blue colours proudly.