Argument between 2 men in downtown Kamloops turns violent: RCMP
An argument between two men in downtown Kamloops on Wednesday allegedly resulted in a violent assault.
Local Mounties say they were called to the 400 block of Lansdowne Street around 10:45 p.m., where someone was reportedly heard yelling “call 911.”
“Police located a man with injuries nearby, who stated he had been slashed with a weapon,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday.
He told police that he and another man had been arguing in an alleyway between 4th and 5th avenues before the alleged assault.
The suspect is described as a man around 30 years old who stands 5’8” tall. He has a shaved head and was wearing a backward hat and all black clothes, according to police.
Mounties say a white woman with dirty-blond hair who was wearing a pink shirt was also with the suspect.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, according to RCMP.
Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, or has information—including security video from the scene.
Kamloops RCMP can be contacted at 250-828-3000, and the file number for this case is 2023-20140.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.
-
Group of women turning challenges into opportunitiesThey say when life throws you lemons, make lemonade. A group of women is taking that mantra to a whole new level.
-
One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough parkOne person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.
-
'We can't just stop here': Downtown Mission hosts community cleanup eventThe Downtown Mission held a community cleanup event, which saw more than 50 people pick up debris and trash between Elliott and Erie Streets.