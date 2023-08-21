Argument turns violent downtown St. Thomas, one arrested

One person has been arrested while another is wanted by St. Thomas police after a physical dispute with “improvised objects” was caught on video.

Police were notified of a disturbance between a man and woman in the downtown core on Friday. Through investigation, police found the pair were in an intimate relationship and the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

Police say the fight included both parties “assaulting the other with improvised objects at hand.”

The entire incident was captured on video and police were able to form grounds to charge both the man and woman.

The 48-year-old man was found by police and arrested on Saturday. He now faces charges of assault with a weapon and disobeying a court order.

When he was searched before the arrest, police say he was also found to have drugs on him and was also charged with two counts of possession.

The 38-year-old woman is still outstanding and a warrant is being sought for her arrest. She is also facing a charge of assault with a weapon.