Argyle BIA creates currency gift cards to help bring business to the east end

The Argyle Business Improvement Association (BIA) has created a new gift card program to attract more business to London’s east end.

The gift card program will encourage people to shop locally at restaurants, retail stores, barber shops and more.

Twenty businesses in the Argyle neighbourhood are participating in the program in hope it will increase foot traffic in the area.

Compared to other parts of the city, including Masonville, the east end has struggled to attract more shoppers.

“Argyle is a diverse area with everything you need, from butchers and grocery stores to auto shops and wellness, with big box as well as home-grown stores. We also have some really unique businesses and a fantastic sense of community,” said Leah Thomas, communications and creative director at Argyle BIA.

“The Argyle Currency Gift Card will benefit all of our businesses because it’s easy for them to accept the Gift Card and will keep dollars where we want to see them, here in Argyle. It will also encourage those from the wider London area to discover Argyle.”

Donna Moerenhout, owner of Razors Barber Shop on Dundas Street, said it's been hard for local businesses over the last few years.

“We’ve been lucky to have the support of our regulars to keep us going,” said Moerenhout, who is accepting the new currency gift cards at her business. “What's nice about Argyle is that even though it's a city, the east end has a real small town feel where we get to know our customers and they become friends.”