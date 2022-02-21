Arizona Coyotes trade Carter Hutton to Maple Leafs
PHOENIX - The Toronto Maple Leafs have picked up netminder Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.
The Coyotes announced the trade in a brief statement.
Hutton, 36, posted a 7.76 goals against average and a .741 save percentage in three games with the Coyotes this season.
The Canadian went undrafted but was signed by the Philadelphia Flyers after finishing his season with the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Before signing with the Coyotes, Hutton also dressed for the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres.
His career highlight was his second season in St. Louis where led the NHL in save percentage (.931) and goals-against average (2.01) in 32 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.
-
Suspect brandished handgun during Kitchener road rage incident: policeWaterloo regional police are investigating a Monday afternoon road rage incident in which they say a car passenger reportedly brandished a handgun at the driver of another vehicle.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community fears for friends and family as Russian invasion loomsAt her home in northwest Calgary, Oxana Dawid flips the channels, monitoring events unfolding in Ukraine.
-
'It's too boring sitting at home': Calgarians make most of frigid Family DayA dump of snow and wind chill dipping into the minus 30s doesn't appeal to many, but the conditions didn't keep all Calgarians cooped up this Family Day.
-
Timmins rolls out the red carpet for film crew shooting werewolf movieThe Archie Dillon Sportsplex in Timmins was a movie set on Family Day. A crew of about 40 people set up in bitterly cold weather to shoot outdoor scenes for a movie about a werewolf.
-
Maritimers head outside to enjoy a holiday MondayWhether you observe Heritage Day, Family Day, or Islander Day, most Maritimers enjoyed a holiday Monday.
-
Alberta cannabis retailers ready to roll with online salesOnline cannabis sales in Alberta are set to change next month with the only current legal seller closing down.
-
Victim pulled toward vehicle in sexual assault at Metro Vancouver parkPolice are looking for a suspect after it was reported that a victim was pulled toward a vehicle at a Metro Vancouver park.
-
'The weather isn’t going to stop us:' Saskatoon family celebrates Family DayDespite frigid temperatures, a family in Saskatoon celebrated Family Day outside.
-
'Filthy' Calgary restaurant ordered to close by Alberta Health ServicesNoting that "the entire premises was filthy with dust, food debris and grime," Alberta Health Services has ordered a southwest Calgary restaurant to close until it undergoes rigorous cleaning and staff can be better trained.