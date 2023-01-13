Arkells frontman’s name to be immortalized on Hamilton snow plow

The votes are in—Arkells’ frontman Max Kerman’s name will now be immortalized on a snow plow.

The City of Hamilton released the top 10 winning names from its “Name the Plow Initiative” on Friday.

Residents had 20 names to choose from, but “Max Kermanator” was the winner by a large margin.

More than 18,700 people said they wanted one of Hamilton’s snow plows to be named after the singer.

The second place winner was “Plowy McPlowface” with 2,167 votes and third place was “CTRL-SALT-DELETE with 1,139 ballots.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Name the Plow contest. Throughout the voting period, we received a whopping 28,339 votes across all the plow names! Watch the video to see the top 3 winning names! pic.twitter.com/GUYUyqQNIP

Kerman, for one, was incredibly pleased with the results.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the artist said that every family wants to be proud of their legacy.

“When the history books write about The Kerman family name, I hope this is first thing people see,” he said.

“Some people might want a school or wing of a hospital named after them, but a snow plow suits me just fine.”

Kerman took to Twitter in late December to convince fans to vote for “Max Kermanator,” arguing the name “simply makes the most sense.”

“Hey everyone, I don’t ask for much but today I need your help. Somehow I’ve been nominated to be the potential name for the @cityofhamilton snow plow,” Kerman tweeted.

Here are the top 10 names:

Max Kermanator

Plowy McPlowface

CTRL-SALT-DELETE

Clearopathra

Icekee Wee Wee

The Big Leplowski

HAMBONI

Betty Whiteout

Mr. Plow

Plowasaurus

The city says road crews clear about 6,518 kilometres of roadway, 855 kilometres of sidewalk and 244 kilometers of bike lanes across Hamilton.