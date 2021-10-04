iHeartRadio

Arkells lock in 2022 Canadian tour with Haviah Mighty, plan shows in U.S. and Europe

Arkells are charting a course for Canada and beyond with plans to return to their road routine next year. The enduring Canadian rock touring act says it's locked down nine stops across the country on their Blink Once tour, which will be supported by Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty.
