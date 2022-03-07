'Armed and dangerous' double shooting suspect's photo released by Barrie police
Police released an image of an 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double shooting on Bayfield Street in Barrie last month.
Barrie police say Zia Mohammed Chaudhry is wanted in relation to the shooting on Bayfield Street near Grove Street on Feb. 15 that left two men in their 20s injured. The victims were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with gunshot wounds.
Police say Chaudhry is known by the street name Trey. He is five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.
- No arrests in Barrie double shooting that sent two men to hospital
- Warrant issued for man considered 'armed and dangerous' in Barrie shooting
Along with attempted murder, Chaudhry is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of aggravated assault.
He is known to frequent the Toronto and Barrie areas.
Police say Chaudhry is considered armed and dangerous and caution the public not to approach him if spotted. Instead, they suggest immediately contacting the police or 911.
-
Gas station owner warns of 'drive-off' fuel theft amid record pricesThe theft of tanks of gasoline appears to be rising in tandem with pump price increases.
-
Harlem Globetrotters will bring a slam-dunk show to Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing 'basketball wizardry' to Barrie next week.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver policePolice in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
-
'We just want to help,' Ont. woman's mission to bring Ukrainian refugees to CanadaA Flesherton, Ont. resident is making the trek to the Ukrainian border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
-
Esquimalt woman transforms electrical pole into meaningful work of artWhenever Licette finds herself facing a problem, she’ll pull out her paint.
-
'We got inspired': Men Without Hats announce new album, 40th anniversary tourMen Without Hats spent the past 10 months at home on Vancouver Island recording Again (Part 2).
-
Free period product dispensers to be installed at Edmonton Catholic SchoolsThe Edmonton Catholic School Division (ECSD) will fully equip all washrooms with free period products by the fall.
-
Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugeesBaba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.
-
7 men charged after fentanyl, cocaine seized during drug trafficking investigation: Regina policeSeven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.