'Armed and dangerous' duo on the loose: Rama police
Police are on the hunt for two suspects considered "armed and dangerous" and say there is a concern for public safety.
Rama Police Service says Jacob 'Kris' Bruckner, 24, and Madison 'Ashley' Alcorn, 28, are wanted on multiple criminal offences involving the discharging of a firearm near Orillia on the First Nation Territory of Rama on Jan. 1.
Police say the two are on the run, and their whereabouts are unknown.
They ask the public to contact the police with any information and warn not to approach the pair if spotted.
Police request information or tips to be submitted to the police or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
If anyone knows of their location, police advise calling 911.
The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.
-
Suspects sought after TTC bus operator shot with BB gunToronto police are investigating after a TTC bus operator was shot with a BB gun in Scarborough.
-
-
Bring a Doctor Home hockey tournament wraps in the SaultA week's worth of hockey wrapped up Saturday, all in support of the Sault's doctors of tomorrow.
-
'An opportunity to transform': Details on B.C.'s long-awaited payment plan for family physicians releasedThe B.C. government, in partnership with Doctors of B.C., has released details about its new payment model for family doctors, a plan that could reshape primary care across the province.
-
Outloud North Bay is a safe place for everyoneOutloud North Bay is coming up on its three year anniversary and has 200 youth members at the space.
-
Chatham-Kent Polar Plunge is a huge successThe initial $40,000 goal was nearly doubled Saturday afternoon before the first participant plunged into frigid waters outside the Sons of Kent Brewery.
-
Clean up underway in the Maritimes following Friday stormIn many parts of Nova Scotia, it’s the first snow storm of the season.
-
Ontario Cup cross-country skiers gather in Greater SudburyThere was a huge turnout on the Walden Cross Country ski trails in Greater Sudbury Community of Naughton Saturday morning as the facility played host to an Ontario Cup race.
-
'We're running out of carpet to brush this under': 2nd annual smudge walk highlights overdose crisis in Sask.Regina's downtown was filled with demonstrators Saturday afternoon during the city's second annual smudge walk.