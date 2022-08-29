'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Edmonton warned the public Monday night not to approach a man accused of murder as officers asked for tips to find him.
An arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Brandon Letendre. He is wanted for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Elijah Cleaver.
On Monday, an autopsy confirmed Cleaver died of a stab wound following a Friday morning "disturbance" at the Britannia Crossing building near 102 Avenue and 158 Street.
"Letendre is considered armed and dangerous, and citizens who encounter him are advised to not approach him and immediately contact police by calling 911," an Edmonton Police Service news release said.
Letendre is described as 183 centimetres (6’0”) tall and approximately 100 kilograms (220 lbs.)
Anyone with information about Cleaver's death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
