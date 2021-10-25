Armed and dangerous man arrested after allegedly assaulting officer: Steinbach RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP in Steinbach have arrested a man who was considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly assaulted a police officer more than two weeks ago.
On Monday, RCMP announced Jordan Friesen, who was wanted since Oct. 9, was arrested.
Friesen was wanted following a traffic stop on Main Street in Steinbach on Oct. 9 as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP said he was wanted on outstanding warrants.
RCMP alleges Friesen assaulted an officer and drove away from the scene after being told he was under arrest.
Friesen was charged with multiple offences including assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and various theft and break and enter charges.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
-
Southern Manitoba resident celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren’t COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.
-
18-year-old struck by vehicle in Brampton sustains life-altering injuries: policeAn 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital this morning with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
-
Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win.
-
County of Simcoe to discuss offering sizing swap for new garbage binsThe County of Simcoe will be holding a virtual workshop regarding the new waste bins that have frustrated a number of residents.