'Armed and dangerous' man arrested in connection with west Edmonton homicide: police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police have made an arrest in the death of a man in west Edmonton in August.
On Monday, police arrested and charged Brandon Letendre, 38, with second-degree murder in the death of Elijah Cleaver.
Officers were called to an apartment building at 102 Avenue and 158 Street around 8 a.m. on Aug. 26 where they found an injured man.
He died at the scene.
An autopsy completed on Aug. 29 determined that Cleaver died of a stab wound.
Police issued a warrant for Letendre the same day, describing him as armed and dangerous.
He remains in custody.
