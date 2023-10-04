'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder could be in one of these Ontario cities

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Hamilton man Habiton Solomon, who is accused of murder in Kitchener and has ties around Ontario.

Solomon is from Hamilton and has ties to Brantford, Huntsville, North Bay, Ottawa and Windsor, Waterloo Regional Police said on social media Wednesday morning.

"He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach him, but call 911 immediately," police said.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8191, or @WaterlooCrime at 1-800-222-8477."

Solomon is wanted for second-degree murder after 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue was shot and killed in the parking lot of a downtown Kitchener plaza Aug. 13.

He is the second suspect in the homicide case, after a 19-year-old from Hamilton was arrested last week and charged with manslaughter.

Solomon is described as five-foot-eigh inches, 130 pounds with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests and charges are anticipated," police said.

"Investigators believe that this homicide was directly witnessed by approximately 10 individuals" and that it was a targeted shooting.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

WANTED|| Our Major Crime Unit is continuing to seek Habiton Solomon, 20, from Hamilton, on a Canada-wide warrant for Second Degree Murder.



Mr. Solomon has ties to Ottawa, Windsor, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville, and Hamilton.



He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen,… https://t.co/3PyPpA6JkN pic.twitter.com/2Dh1QJS5bU