'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury

Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.

David Mathew Brown, 46, is wanted for second-degree murder after the body of a missing woman was found.

Tenille Olivia King (Lepp), 43, was "known to live a transient lifestyle" and was last seen around Oct. 25, Niagara Regional Police Service said in a news release on Nov. 1.

Her body was found in the area of Thundering Waters Boulevard and Marineland Parkway two days later.

As a result of an investigation, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Brown.

"Brown is known to live a transient lifestyle and is resourceful in the wilderness, living off of the land," Niagara Regional Police Service said in a news release Monday.

"Brown is considered to be dangerous. Anyone who observes Brown’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately, and not approach him."

He was last seen in Sudbury on foot and is described as:

White male

Five-foot-11 inches tall

170 pounds

Blue/hazel eyes

Tattoos on his left arm of tribal design, mermaid and a flame arm band on his upper arm

The wanted man was last seen wearing brown construction overalls, a black sweater with 'buffalo plaid,' black rubber boots and carrying a brown military-style backpack.

"Anyone who has information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact the NRPS dedicated Tip Line for the whereabouts of BROWN at (289) 248-1058."

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

"Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest," police said.

The allegation of murder has not been proven in court.

