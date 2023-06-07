'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in shooting death: RCMP

A warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man RCMP say is armed and dangerous following a homicide in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation on Tuesday.

Shawn Owen Spence of Sandy Bay is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of an unauthorized firearm in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old man. The charges have not been proven in court.

“Shawn Spence is considered armed and dangerous,” RCMP said in a news release. “Do not approach and call police immediately if seen. He resides on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and is known to frequent Ebb and Flow First Nation.”

RCMP says officers are in the area looking for him, but he remains at large. They said the shooting did not appear to be a random incident.

Spence is six-foot-three and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of the Pittsburgh Penguins logo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call their local police detachment or Sandy Bay at 204-843-7701.