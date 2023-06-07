'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in shooting death: RCMP
A warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man RCMP say is armed and dangerous following a homicide in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation on Tuesday.
Shawn Owen Spence of Sandy Bay is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of an unauthorized firearm in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old man. The charges have not been proven in court.
“Shawn Spence is considered armed and dangerous,” RCMP said in a news release. “Do not approach and call police immediately if seen. He resides on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and is known to frequent Ebb and Flow First Nation.”
RCMP says officers are in the area looking for him, but he remains at large. They said the shooting did not appear to be a random incident.
Spence is six-foot-three and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of the Pittsburgh Penguins logo on the left side of his neck.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call their local police detachment or Sandy Bay at 204-843-7701.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to KyivPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the fight against Russia as there were signs a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined him on the trip.
-
Four men injured in ByWard Market shootingOttawa police say four men were located at a bar on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotlineAuditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.