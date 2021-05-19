'Armed and dangerous' member of Brother's Keepers gang wanted on multiple warrants: RCMP

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down an alleged member of the Brother's Keepers gang who's been on the lam since last summer.

Authorities said Naseem Mohammed, 22, has outstanding warrants for being unlawfully at large, resisting or obstructing police, breaching a release order and driving while prohibited.

Mohammed is "associated to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and has a history of involvement with drag trafficking," Surrey RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

"Mohammed has also been a target of violence in the past. As such, the public should be aware that they may be at risk if associating with this individual," the detachment said.

"Do not approach or try to apprehend Naseem Mohammed as he is considered to be armed and dangerous."

Authorities said anyone who spots Mohammed should instead call 911 immediately.

The suspect's whereabouts are unclear. Police said they received information that he had illegally entered the U.S. back in January.

Mohammed is described as Somalian man who is approximately 5'5" with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes. He's been under the same arrest warrants since at least July 2020, when he was the subject of another police alert.

Earlier this week, police publicly identified 14 alleged gangsters who are believed to pose a risk to public safety in the Lower Mainland, which has seen an alarming number of brazen daylight shootings in recent weeks.