'Armed and dangerous:' Police release image of suspect in stabbing on Toronto streetcar
Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who allegedly stabbed another rider on a TTC streetcar earlier this month.
According to police, the suspect got into some sort of verbal altercation with another man while the two were travelling on a northbound Spadina streetcar just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 9.
They allege that the suspect then stabbed the other man multiple times when the vehicle was just south of Harbord Street.
Police say that the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect got off the streetcar following the stabbing and was last seen walking southbound on Spadina Avenue.
He is described as about five-foot-eight with glasses and short brown hair. He was wearing a light coloured shirt with a black collar, a dark jacket with a hood, dark pants and dark shoes at the time.
Police say that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
“If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1,” police said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.
-
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
-
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
-
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.
-
Larry Maguire re-elected in Brandon-SourisCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Larry Maguire of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Brandon-Souris, keeping the seat he has held since 2013.
-
Conservatives re-elected in 4 southern Sask. rural ridingsConservative candidates have been re-elected in four rural ridings in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Ted Falk holds on to Provencher ridingCTV's Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.
-
Dan Mazier secures second term with win in Dauphin-Swan River-NeepawaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Dan Mazier with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.
-
Regina results: Andrew Scheer re-elected in Regina-Qu'AppelleConservative candidate Andrew Scheer has won his seat in Regina-Qu'Appelle.