'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large after Chilliwack double homicide, investigators say

Homicide investigators say the suspect in a double-homicide in Chilliwack is still at large and considered "armed and dangerous."

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into a triple-shooting that happened inside a home on McNaught Road Thursday morning.

Mounties from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment were called to the street's 9700 block around 11 a.m., according to a statement from IHIT.

When officers arrived, they found one woman already deceased and a second suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, where she died from her injuries.

A third person, a man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was treated at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect is 50-year-old Eric John Shestalo, who was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ. The vehicle "appears to have a yellow-painted front end" and may have the licence plate MT981W, IHIT said in its statement.

The team said Shestalo is considered armed and dangerous and advised anyone who sees him not to approach, but to call 911 immediately.

Police describe Shestalo as a white man who stands 5'9" and weighs 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with an orange rim.

Investigators said they believe Shestalo knew the victims and the shooting was targeted.

“Officers are working to locate Mr. Shestalo as well as any witnesses to this devastating incident.” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the statement.

“We are urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or residential security footage, to come forward and speak with police as soon as possible.”

IHIT said it is specifically interested in speaking with witnesses who were travelling in the 9700 block of McNaught Road between 9 a.m. and noon. Information on the case can be provided by calling 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.