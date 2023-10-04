'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to have ties to Windsor
Windsor police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who may have ties to Windsor and is wanted in connection to a Kitchener homicide.
Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a Canada-wide warrant for Habiton Solomon, 20, from Hamilton for second-degree murder.
Police say Joshua Tarnue, 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a downtown Kitchener plaza on Aug. 13.
Solomon is believed to have ties to Windsor, Ottawa, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville, and Hamilton.
He is described as 5’8”, 130 pounds, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes.
Police say Solomon is considered “armed and dangerous.” If seen, please do not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.
On Sept. 27, police say another man, a 19-year-old also from Hamilton, was arrested for manslaughter in connection to the homicide. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8191, or Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
~ With files from CTVNewsKitchener.ca.
