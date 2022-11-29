'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting

Windsor police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street.

Malique Calloo, 26, of Windsor, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached directly.

Police have also released photos of a vehicle they believe to be involved in the shooting.

Police say the brown, four-door Honda Civic is being sought in connection to the incident on Hanna Street east.

A 26-year-old man died after police responded to the Hanna Street near Marentette Ave around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Officers had the area in front of a daycare centre blocked off with police tape and evidence markers placed in the street.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers immediately.