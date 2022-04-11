'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after five people shot in east Windsor

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help looking for at least one suspect after a shooting in the east end.

Officers were called to a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive for a report of a large group of people fighting on Saturday at 1 a.m.

While officers were heading to the call, it was reported that shots were fired and there were multiple victims. It is believed there were approximately 20 to 25 people in the area when the shots were fired.

Police say five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds.

Acting Chief Jason Bellaire says the fact that no one person died as a result of the actions of the suspect is simply luck.

The major crime unit is requesting the public's assistance for information.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door, mid-sized SUV truck, light-coloured, similar to a Ford Explorer Sport TRAC.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect or vehicle if seen and call 911,” said a news release from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.