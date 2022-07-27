'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted, facing kidnapping and assault charges

Windsor police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with a violent altercation that sent two people to the hospital.

Police responded to a stabbing report around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Edward Avenue where one man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Police say officers received information that there was an altercation outside a home where it is believed the victim was stabbed.

A second adult male victim was also found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Through investigation, police believe this victim received his injuries earlier that morning in an incident involving the same suspects.

Police say during the incident, the victim was forced into a vehicle by the suspects and assaulted.

Police believe this took place between 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle remains outstanding and is described as an older model Pontiac van, maroon/.dark red in colour, no hubcaps, and no front licence plate.

Police were able to identify two suspects. One was arrested that evening around 5:30 p.m. without incident.

The other, remains outstanding. He has been identified as Lawerence Chinyangwa, 30, of Windsor.

Through investigation, police believe a gun was brandished and the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He is wanted on the following charges:

Kidnapping with intent to cause harm

Occupy a motor vehicle with firearm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to public peace

Contravene Firearms Act in respect to handling

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence

Possession of a firearm while prohibited - two counts

Fail to comply with probation

Robert Labreque, a 21-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with;

Kidnapping with intent to cause harm

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Assault with a weapon - two counts

Possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to public peace

Contravene Firearms Act in respect to handling

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence

Assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

Fail to comply with release order

Fail to comply with probation

Possession of a firearm while prohibited - two counts

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com