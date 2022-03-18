'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought in attempted murder investigation

Windsor police are looking for “armed and dangerous” suspects after a shooting that is being classified as an attempted murder.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident and is seeking any information that may assist in identifying a suspect or suspects.

On Friday at 4:10 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 700 block of Brant Street for a report of a shooting with two victims.

Officers arrived and located an injured adult male victim inside a residence who appeared to be suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. First-aid was administered by officers and the victim was transported to hospital by EMS.

A second adult male victim was located outside the residence. Officers say the male appeared to have been shot multiple times and was transported to hospital, where it was determined he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say two suspects have been identified as black males. Investigators do believe there is the potential that additional suspects could be involved.

“It should be noted that during the course of the initial investigation, two adult males were arrested for obstructing police for refusing to leave the house while officers were trying to help the victim and secure the house as a crime scene,” said a statement from police.

Police say one of the males assaulted an officer and will face further charges of assault police and resist arrest.

The names of the accused will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are requested to check their footage from at least 3 a.m. - 4:30 a.m. for possible evidence.

Officers say the suspect or suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with any information to come forward. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is reminded that they can call Crime Stoppers with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.