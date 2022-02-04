'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought in Porsche carjacking incident

Windsor police are looking for suspects considered “armed and dangerous” after a woman was robbed of her Porsche at gunpoint.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the carjacking incident that occurred Thursday and is seeking the public's help with any information in relation to this investigation.

Patrol officers responded to robbery with a firearm call that occurred in the 600 block of Division around 12:30 p.m.

It was reported that two male suspects approached the victim as she was exiting her vehicle, a dark blue Porsche Taycan with license plates GVDK 369, and then ordered the victim to exit her vehicle at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects took the victim's vehicle and fled northbound on Division Road.

No physical injuries were reported from the incident.

The first suspect is described as a male, wearing all black clothing, a black hat, a black mask and was holding a firearm.

The second suspect is described as a male, wearing dark clothing.

Through surveillance video obtained in the area, officers determined that the two suspects arrived in the area in a black 4-door Infiniti G37 sedan between 2007-2013 model with winter tires and sun roof before they approached the victim.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident, and requesting that anyone in the area of the 600 block of Division Road with surveillance video and anyone driving in the area with a dash cam to check their footage for possible evidence.

Investigators believe that the suspects may have ties to organized crime groups that are responsible for thefts of high-end vehicles. Reports of similar incidents have been reported in other jurisdictions.

“Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” states a police news release. “Do not approach the suspects or vehicle if seen. Call 9-1-1 immediately or Crime Stoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.