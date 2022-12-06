'Armed and dangerous' Windsor man wanted after assault investigation in Forest Glade

Windsor police have issued a warrant for a 19-year-old man, who is considered armed and dangerous, following several allegations of assault at a Forest Glade home.

Officers responded to a report of an assault around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Through investigation, officers learned the assault occurred in the 10,000 block of Winslow Road.

Police posted on social media Monday that there was an “active investigation.” The Emergency Services Unit and an armoured vehicle were on scene.

As the investigation progressed, officers say they learned that a few incidents occurred during the evening hours on Dec. 2, until Dec. 3. Other alleged offenses occurred prior to this date, which was learned throughout the investigation.

Isaac Agudelo,19, from Windsor is wanted for:

• Assault x 3

• Uttering death threats x 6

• Assault with a weapon

• Forcible confinement

• Mischief

• Robbery

• Point firearm

• Theft under $5000

Police say Agudelo is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you observe him contact the police right away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.