Armed bank robbery in Grey Highlands has police looking for suspects


OPP are looking for two robbery suspects in Grey Highlands.

Ontario Provincial Police are on the hunt for two suspects following an armed bank robbery in Grey Highlands.

Police say two men entered a financial institution along Grey Road 2 in Feversham Friday around 5 p.m., bound an employee, and stole cash.

OPP are asking the public to help identify the suspects caught on surveillance video.

The first is described as a Black male with a thin build and around 5'8 to 5'10. The second is described as a male with a thin build also around the same height.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

