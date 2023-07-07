Armed bank robbery in Orillia under investigation, suspect at large
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Orillia after a suspect allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
According to police, a man went into the CIBC in a Laclie Street plaza late Thursday afternoon armed with a firearm and demanded cash from the teller.
The OPP K9 unit was called in to search the area, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as a white man, roughly five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build. He wore jeans, a white long-sleeved shirt, a dark bucket hat and a medical mask.
"Whenever a handgun is displayed, it obviously elevates the crime to a different level," said OPP Const. Derrick Tilley.
"We are very concerned that a handgun was displayed. We don't feel that there is, at this point, a concern to public safety or a threat to public safety. We believe this was an isolated incident," Tilley added.
Police ask anyone with dash cam footage of the area between 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Thursday to check it and contact them with any information.
