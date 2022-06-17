Armed duo sought in 8 pharmacy robbery attempts in Calgary this week

The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of two people who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery spree that hit eight pharmacies in a three-day span.

The duo, who are possibly minors, are suspects in drugstore robbery attempts in all quadrants of the city that took place between Tuesday and Thursday.

Staff were threatened with a firearm during several of the attempted robberies but the suspects fled empty-handed in at least two cases.

The eight Calgary pharmacies targeted between June 14 and 16 are:

Southwest

Pharmasave – 3803 26th Ave. S.W.

Southeast

Ogden Pharmacy – 1603 62nd Ave. S.E.

Copperfield Pharmasave – 222 – 15566 McIvor Blvd. S.E.

Northeast

Riverside Remedies Pharmacy - 630 First Ave. N.E.

Cornerstone IDA Pharmasave – 5102 Rundlehorn Dr. N.E.

Coventry Pharmacy and Travel clinic – 101 790 Coventry Dr. N.E.

Pharmasave – 79 Martindale Blvd. N.E.

Northwest

The Medicine Shop – 5440 Fourth St. N.W.

"Pharmacists provide essential services to Calgarians and the level of violence that we are seeing in these robberies is unacceptable," said Staff Sgt. Rod Harbidge of the Calgary Police Service robbery unit in a statement. "We remain dedicated to thoroughly investigating these disturbing and concerning incidents. We believe the same two suspects are connected to this recent series of robberies and once they are located and in custody, occurrences are expected to decline.

"In the meantime, we continue to work with pharmacy owners and employees to implement crime prevention recommendations."

Anyone who recognizes both or either suspect is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.