Churchgoers in Morden, Man. were in for more than they bargained for when an armed man was arrested during Sunday service.

Morden police were called to Westside Community Church around 10:00 a.m. when a man started making a disturbance.

“(He) was making some rather rude gestures to some of the attendees, and like I said, was really frustrated or agitated at something,” said Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak.

According to Morden police, two off-duty police officers inside the church attending the service were alerted to a gun inside the man’s waistband. Police said the officers watched closely and waited for backup to arrive.

“It was decided that the fire alarm would be used and pulled to get the attendants out of the church as well as the individual,” said Neduzak.

Officers waited around the corner from the doors. When the man walked out, a combination of the off-duty and on-duty officers arrested him, taking a replica firearm from him.

Dustin Warkentin, 32, is charged with numerous weapon, assault and disturbance charges as well as two counts of breaching a probation order. None of the charges have been proven in court.

According to Neduzak, the off-duty cops were ready to step in if things took a turn for the worse.

“We’re prepared in the worst-case scenario that if the individual continued to escalate and things got a lot worse, they were prepared to jump in and do what they had to do,” Neduzak said.

Chris Kalansky, the deputy chief of the Winkler Police Department, said an officer is never fully off-duty.

“You’re a police officer 24/7,” said Kalansky. “You’re vigilant at all times and aware of your surroundings. I think living in a smaller centre even more so.”

As for the situation inside the church, Neduzak is glad the officers were at the ready.

“The situation could have turned out a lot worse than it did. We are very thankful that we had individuals there that remained calm and were able to handle the situation,” said Neduzak.

CTV News reached out to Westside Community Church, but it did not want to comment on the incident.