Charges are pending against a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at officers during a standoff in Medicine Hat on Monday.

Medicine Hat Police Service officials say officers were deployed at around 9:30 a.m. following reports of a man brandishing a weapon at an undisclosed location.

According to police, the suspect was believed to be distressed and was considered a threat to himself and the general public but he evaded officers for several hours.

Police located the man at around noon in an industrial area near the intersection of Smelter Avenue and Factory Street S.E.

The responding officers made several attempts to resolve the issue before crisis negotiators and the tactical unit were called in.

At around 1:15 p.m. the man exited the building and allegedly pointed a long barrel gun at officers on scene.

Police fired a single shot projectile launcher, a non-lethal measure, to subdue the man and take him into custody. Officers found a large hunting knife and replica hand gun during the arrest.

MHPS officials confirm the suspect is known to police and charges are pending against him.

The man’s name has not been released as, of Wednesday morning, he has not been formally charged.

Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.