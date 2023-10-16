Armed man attempts to rob Shallow Lake general store
A man dressed head-to-toe in camouflage gear attempted to rob a store in Georgian Bluffs.
Provincial police were called to Allan’s Mercantile in Shallow Lake at 8:53 p.m. Sunday.
Police say one individual, armed with a firearm, entered the business and attempted to get the cashier to hand over cash.
Police closed Highway 6 or Princess Street for the Emergency Response Team (ERT) that spent several hours looking for the suspect.
The highway was re-opened about four hours later with no arrest.
The suspect is described as male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a fall-covered camouflage outfit and a full-face mask.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with surveillance footage, including video doorbell systems or dashcam video from the surrounding area in the time leading up to and following the incident, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.
