A police action is underway in Granum Tuesday evening, causing traffic disruptions in the area.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed that a man wanted on outstanding warrants turned his residence into an armed and barricaded situation, refusing to come out of the house.

RCMP said there was no danger to the public, but asked that people in the area stay in their homes. The police will remain in the area to ensure public safety until the situation is resolved.

There were no injuries.

Traffic is being re-routed. According to social media posts, anyone attempting to use Highway 519 around Granum should use an alternate route.

Granum is a hamlet at the junction of Highway 519 and Highway 2 west of Lethbridge, Alta.

This is a developing story...