Armed man flees police in Orillia before arrest: OPP
An allegedly armed man managed to flee police in Orillia after being tasered with a stun gun as officers tried to take him into custody overnight on Thursday.
According to provincial police, officers were sent to an industrial area near West Street and Queen Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a man claiming to have a firearm.
Officers say when they arrived, the man took off running.
They claim that when they approached him, he "brandished an edged weapon," prompting officers to use a stun gun to slow him down, "but it was not effective," and he ran away again.
Officers found him in a nearby yard and placed him under arrest.
They say a knife and ammunition was found during the investigation.
The 33-year-old Orillia man faces a number of charges:
- Assault a peace officer- weapon
- Escape lawful custody
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of property obtained by crime- under $5000
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Trespass at night
- Fail to comply with probation order
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
