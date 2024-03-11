Armed man robbed southeast Edmonton jewelry store: EPS
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Journalist
Diego Romero
Police are searching for the man who robbed a jewelry store in southeast Edmonton last week.
The employee of a jewelry store in the area of 42 Street and 23 Avenue was closing for the night on March 3 when a man who said he had a gun forced the worker inside.
The man stole jewelry and cash and ran west on 22 Avenue, the Edmonton Police Service said.
The employee was not injured, police said.
The thief is 5'5" to 5'10" and was wearing a black jacket, black pants and brown boots.
"The suspect should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous," police said.
Anyone with information about the thief is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.
