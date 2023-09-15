Armed man who robbed 2 convenience stores at large: EPS
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Police are looking for the person who they say robbed two convenience stores this week.
On Monday, a man went into a convenience store at 118 Avenue and 34 Street around 9:30 p.m. and waved a knife at an employee before taking cash from the register, police said.
On Wednesday, police say the same man went into a convenience store at 118 Avenue and 103 Street with a knife and took money from the cash register.
The thief was aggressive with employees in both cases, the Edmonton Police Service says, and investigators are concerned his behaviour could become more violent.
Photos of the robber have been released in hopes of identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
