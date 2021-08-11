Armed men allegedly follow motorist to police station in Bradford
South Simcoe Police are investigating after armed men allegedly followed a motorist to a police station in Bradford.
A man reported that a dark coloured Honda SUV pulled up beside him in the area of Blue Dasher Boulevard and Professor Day Drive at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Two suspects exited their vehicle and approached the man, displaying a firearm. The man sped off and the vehicle followed him until he pulled into the parking lot of a police station.
The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound in the area of Melbourne and Miller Park Avenue.
The suspect vehicle is described as a late model, dark coloured, Honda SUV with clear front windows and tinted rear windows.
Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to reach out to police.
