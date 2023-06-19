Armed robbers crash grad camping trip northwest of Edmonton: RCMP

A group of teenagers celebrating graduation at a camping area near Edmonton was robbed at gunpoint, Mounties announced Monday.

The grads were staying at Sandy Lake Wilderness Area not far from Morinville on June 4. Police were called to the scene at 5:33 a.m.

"A suspect who exited a nearby white Kia Sportage came up to them brandishing a firearm and demanded their car keys and some other effects," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a news release.

"RCMP believe that the suspects also stole other items from different victims by breaking into vehicles and tents throughout the evening."

The stolen vehicle has been recovered but police are still looking for the robbers.

The male is described as having dark skin, standing 5’6” with an average build. The female had long hair.

The Kia Sportage, which was driven away by the female, is described as white and dirty. It also has black marks on the front bumper and damage to the fenders and sides.

The RCMP release did not mention any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).

Sandy Lake Wilderness Area is about 50 kilometres from Edmonton.