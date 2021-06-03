Armed robbers target southeast Calgary pot shop

Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate three people connected to an armed robbery at a southwest Calgary cannabis store.

Officials say at just after midnight on May 25, an unknown woman entered the Spiritleaf Cannabis store, located at 380 Canyon Meadows Dr. S.E.

She left after a few moments, police say, but she soon returned with two unknown men, who were armed with a hammer and a machete.

The male suspects then entered the store and threatened the cashier, demanding they open the till.

Meanwhile, another employee in the store heard the confrontation and managed to activate the store's panic alarm, forcing the suspects to flee.

One of the suspects did, however, grab an undisclosed amount of money before escaping.

"All three suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan," police said in a release. "No injuries were sustained by any of the employees."

Investigators are now looking for the three suspects and have released the following descriptions:

Suspect #1

Female

Olive complexion

Between 17 and 22 years old

Approximately 120 pounds (54.4 kilograms)

5'1" (155 centimetres) tall

Dark hair

Noticeably long false eyelashes

She was seen wearing a black hooded jacket and light-coloured pants.

Suspect #2

Male

Olive complexion

Approximately 20 years old

6' (183 centimetres) tall

Thin build

Dark eyes

He was seen wearing a black balaclava, black puffy jacket, black track pants and black shoes bearing a single white stripe.

Suspect #3

Male

Olive complexion

Approximately 20 years old

5'10" (178 centimetres) tall

Thin build

Dark eyes

He was seen wearing a black Adidas track suit with a zipped-up Adidas jacket and dark-coloured head covering tied around his head and black shoes.

Investigators say the suspects' vehicle is a black 2017-2020 model Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"