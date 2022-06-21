Armed robbery at Brantford shopping mall

Brantford police have released images of three suspects wanted for an armed robbery at Lynden Park Mall.

On Monday, they received a 911 call at around 5:20 p.m. about a robbery at a retail store.

Police learned that three people entered the store, which has not been identified, and demanded cellphones from the employees.

They said a gun was involved but no one was hurt.

The suspects were wearing gloves and their faces were covered during the robbery.

All of them are described as black males, in their late teens or early 20s, approximately 5-foot-8 tall, with thin builds.

One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jogging pants and baseball cap, while another had on blue jeans, white shoes, a black beanie, and black hooded sweatshirt. The third was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police said they left Lynden Park Mall in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck which was last seen driving in the westbound lanes of Highway 403.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.