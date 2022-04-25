Armed robbery at Leduc business leads to charges

Police have laid charges after an armed robbery at a Leduc business several weeks ago.

It happened on April 10 shortly before 7 p.m.

According to police, a man went into the business and showed a weapon before stealing an unknown amount of merchandise.

RCMP arrested the man outside the business.

No injuries were reported.

Caleb John Tschetter, 26, of no fixed address has been charged with robbery, possession of a concealed weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on April 28.