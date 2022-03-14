Armed robbery at Midland restaurant under investigation

Provincial police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a Midland restaurant.

Police say an altercation happened on Sunday morning with staff at a restaurant on Simcoe County Road 93 "involving an edged weapon."

There was also a cash donation bin attempted theft from inside the restaurant.

According to OPP, the officers located and arrested two suspects on Yonge Street who left the scene when the police arrived.

Police charged a 33-year-old Christian Island man with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and failing to comply with a probation order.

They also charged a 34-year-old woman from Cedar Point, Christian Island First Nation, with mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police released the accused on recognizance with a future court date.