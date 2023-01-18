Armed robbery at Newmarket pharmacy under investigation

Police in Newmarket are investigating an armed robbery after two masked men held up a pharmacy.

York Regional Police (YRP) say one suspect brandished a firearm while the other carried a bag, and they demanded narcotics before fleeing the store in the area of Davis Drive and Prospect Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say no one was physically harmed in the incident.

The suspects are described as being 18 to 25 years old, wearing masks, hoods, and dark clothing. One had a heavier build than the other.

The YRP Hold-Up Unit is seeking the suspects and any witnesses.

Business owners are reminded of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment, as it can aid in identifying suspects and aid in arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit or Crime Stoppers.