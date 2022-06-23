Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquor

A London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.

Just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a man entered a business, selected a bottle of liquor, concealed it under his shirt and tried to leave the store without paying.

When the man was approached by security, police say he pulled a knife and fled the area on a bike.

Officers were able to track down a suspect in the 100 block of Dundas Street, the stolen liquor was recovered and no injuries were reported.

A 29-year-old has been charged with one count of armed robbery.