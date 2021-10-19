Armed robbery during Newmarket home invasion under investigation

York Regional Police are searching for three suspects following a home invasion robbery in the Town of Newmarket Monday morning.

Officers were called to the home on Bondi Avenue, east of Bayview Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. There, officers say three men armed with handguns "forced their way into the residence and held the occupants at gunpoint while a fourth suspect remained outside in a vehicle."

According to police, the three people inside the home during the incident sustained minor injuries after the suspects hit them in the head with the guns.

The suspects fled the area after they stole cash and electronics, police say.

The men are described as black and were last seen wearing black track pants, black hoodies, black cloth face coverings, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police, or Crime Stoppers.