Armed robbery in central Alberta leads to 1 arrest, 2 men still at large

Police responded to an armed robbery in Millet, Alta., on May 4 at the Rexall Drugs.

At 12:55 p.m., three males, two of which were armed, entered the pharmacy and stole more than $3,000 in prescription drugs.

Police say the males split up when they fled the scene, but witnesses took down the license plate of one of the vehicles involved.

One male fled in a brown car toward Millet, and the other two took off in an older blue SUV west towards the QEll.

According to police, a witness saw the described vehicle on the side of the road in Wetaskiwin County.

Meanwhile, Wetaskiwin Fire Services were dispatched to a fire where police in the area spotted the suspect vehicle. Police say a pursuit was initiated for more than 30 kilometres.

The pursuit ended after police used a tire deflation device, resulting in the arrest of 19-year-old, Beckham Terrence Rawcliffe, from Airdrie, Mounties say.

Rawcliffe faces a number of charges which include:

Robbery with an offensive weapon

Disguise with intent

Two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest

Mischief under $5,000

Arson

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Pointing a firearm

Using a firearm in commission of an offence

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Three counts of failing to comply with a release order

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Two counts of failing to remain at a scene after a motor vehicle collision

Driving a vehicle with a learners license without proper supervision

Rawcliffe is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on Thursday.

According to police, the two other males involved in the robbery are considered armed and dangerous. They’re described as:

Caucasian

5’3 to 5’6

18-to-25 years old

Wearing all black clothing

Driving an older blue SUV

In possession of a firearm

Anyone with information regarding these men should contact the RCMP at 780-312-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).